UW-Madison can afford baseball -- Barth Becker

It has been 31 years since UW-Madison cancelled varsity baseball due to budget concerns.

With the new athletic director nicely settled into his responsibilities and a massive new television contract, it is time to bring the national pastime back to the Madison campus.

Maybe the UW Athletic Board can research how other Big Ten universities have teams. Ten of the other 12 four-year UW-System campuses and two Madison colleges (Edgewood and Madison College) can afford baseball. But the “world-class” UW-Madison cannot.

At least come up with a different excuse than it is too costly.

Barth Becker, Madison