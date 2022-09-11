 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

UW-Madison can afford baseball -- Barth Becker

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

It has been 31 years since UW-Madison cancelled varsity baseball due to budget concerns.

With the new athletic director nicely settled into his responsibilities and a massive new television contract, it is time to bring the national pastime back to the Madison campus.

Maybe the UW Athletic Board can research how other Big Ten universities have teams. Ten of the other 12 four-year UW-System campuses and two Madison colleges (Edgewood and Madison College) can afford baseball. But the “world-class” UW-Madison cannot.

At least come up with a different excuse than it is too costly.

Barth Becker, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics