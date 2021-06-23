UW leaker should go on the record -- John Becker

I was disappointed to read that someone associated with UW basketball would choose to anonymously share private discussion within the program via the media.
The recordings were edited and cherry-picked. I cannot imagine any context where they would have been appropriate to share publicly. It was grossly unfair to coach Greg Gard, and I was grateful to read Athletic Director Barry Alvarez's strong statement of support and the context he was able to add, given his long history as a coach himself.
Because this person who shared these recording excerpts felt strongly enough to do so via the media, I invite that person to have the courage to identify himself. Then that person can further describe what feelings or criticism the person has in a more complete and credible way.
If that person is unwilling to do so, even for reasons that may or may not be valid, that person should have chosen to channel this critiques through direct channels within the UW Athletic Department or with others directly involved with the basketball program.
John Becker, Madison