UW isn't as free after court ruling -- Tamara Tinkham

June 24 was as bittersweet as it gets.

As a proud and grateful fifth-generation Badger, I had the privilege of accompanying my son on a tour of UW-Madison. I love the Wisconsin Idea, my friendships and the education I received. Walking on Bascom Hill reminds me not only of my years on campus, but the stories I know by heart of my parents and grandparents, and the tales told of my great-great-grandmother’s time at UW.

I graduated at the height of the Casey Supreme Court case, a serious threat to Roe. I was an active pro-choice student. At 22, I was unsure of having children, but I always knew the choice was mine. On a brilliant June day sitting on a rock-hard yellow Memorial Union chair, I couldn’t help but feel a little less proud of Wisconsin and a whole lot less convinced that sending my son to UW was the right thing to do.

UW gave women in my family an education before they could vote, and each daughter has benefited from more freedoms and opportunities. A post-Roe Wisconsin might end that UW legacy. All I can say is shame on the legislators and voters of Wisconsin. It’s a sad day.

Tamara Tinkham, Lake Elmo, Minnesota