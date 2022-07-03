 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

UW isn't as free after court ruling -- Tamara Tinkham

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

June 24 was as bittersweet as it gets.

As a proud and grateful fifth-generation Badger, I had the privilege of accompanying my son on a tour of UW-Madison. I love the Wisconsin Idea, my friendships and the education I received. Walking on Bascom Hill reminds me not only of my years on campus, but the stories I know by heart of my parents and grandparents, and the tales told of my great-great-grandmother’s time at UW.

I graduated at the height of the Casey Supreme Court case, a serious threat to Roe. I was an active pro-choice student. At 22, I was unsure of having children, but I always knew the choice was mine. On a brilliant June day sitting on a rock-hard yellow Memorial Union chair, I couldn’t help but feel a little less proud of Wisconsin and a whole lot less convinced that sending my son to UW was the right thing to do.

UW gave women in my family an education before they could vote, and each daughter has benefited from more freedoms and opportunities. A post-Roe Wisconsin might end that UW legacy. All I can say is shame on the legislators and voters of Wisconsin. It’s a sad day.

People are also reading…

Tamara Tinkham, Lake Elmo, Minnesota

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics