UW is punishing a virtuous alum -- John Steffen
The Sept. 23 State Journal story "NAACP calls on UW to restore alum’s name" reported the NAACP’s request that the name of the actor Fredric March be restored to “a place of honor.”

I keep studying UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s reply. She explained "there are some things in our country’s history that are so toxic that you can never erase the stain." I agree. But then Blank goes on to suggest that therefore she is choosing to continue to disrespect a virtuous person, namely, March. Maybe she should try to explain again.

John Steffen, Madison

