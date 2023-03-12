With the search for a new Wisconsin men's hockey coach underway, there may be a lot to be excited about, similar to what happened last year with the Wisconsin's football coaching change. Maybe a savior could be found, like new football coach Luke Fickell is being projected to be.

But you know what could really help save the floundering hockey program and energize the crowd?

One word: Beer.

Younger people may not remember, but beer was served at UW-Madison men's hockey games at the old Dane County Coliseum (now Alliant Energy Center). Those events became the biggest ticket in town.

Why? Because hockey is the perfect "don't miss a minute" game to enjoy while hoisting a few. Hockey includes two long 20-minute breaks during periods, besides the usual tailgate time.

No doubt some buzz was removed when the team moved games to the larger, less intimate Kohl Center. And "no beer" definitely contributed to the change in attendance and vibrance. Teams go through different levels of success. But one always successful element to hockey games was the fun and joy, excitement and passion helped served by an abundance of locally produced malted beverages.

Bonus: It's a great revenue producer, too. Many NCAA schools serve beer. Even Marquette basketball makes money this way.

Bring back the fun. Bring back the excitement. Bring back the beer.

Chuck Friedrichs, Madison

