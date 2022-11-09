UW hockey coach's job is in trouble -- David F. Olson

We saw another dismal weekend of loses for the UW men's hockey team.

In the last eight years, the men's hockey team rarely makes the playoffs. Over these years, coach Tony Granato has had some elite players, such as Cole Caulfield.

When Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin's athletic director, fired football coach Paul Chryst after a poor start, we lost a legend. Chryst's overall record was very respectful. Granato has set a record in early loses with four straight and is currently in last place. Why is it that he has the luxury of continuing as head coach, while Chryst was fired early?

UW attendance is dramatically down. Compare Granato's record over the last seven to eight years with Mark Johnson's, our women's coach, who is traditionally in first place and wins national titles.

Look at it this way: If Granato is fired this year, unlike coach Chryst, he won't be surprised.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg