UW free speech survey is flawed -- Donna Silver

The proposed University of Wisconsin System free speech survey, which has already caused a UW-Whitewater administrator to resign, will likely be asking the wrong questions. Do we really want absolute free speech in the classroom?

Do we want a biology teacher to be constantly interrupted throughout the semester by an offended creationist? Classrooms are only democratic to a point. Professors need some deference to do their jobs.

When forced to consider the free speech issue, most will admit to a contradiction -- that their speech should be free, but not the speech of others. Conservatives have recently latched on to the free speech issue, but they enthusiastically support limits on speech about homosexuality or abortions. Some would even ban books.

I fear that the survey, now delayed until the fall, will only lead to further cultural divides, especially since it was created by UW-Stout’s Menard Center, which is funded by partisan conservative groups, the Charles’ Koch Foundation and the Menard family.

The survey seems biased from the start.

The real question is about creating a climate where differing views (within limits: yes, the Holocaust was real) are welcome. That is something campuses should address.

Donna Silver, Madison