UW football game was priceless fun -- Richard Simmons

The two tickets cost me around $400. One night at a hotel was $190. Parking was $50. We spent $77 on meals and $52 on gas. But the cost was worth every last dime.

The people we met made our trip priceless. We had to ask several people for directions to Camp Randall from out parking garage. Every person we asked -- young men and women, students, faculty or staff -- stopped and gave us directions.

During the game, I went to get two hotdogs, two huge sodas and two bags of chips about 30 or so rows up and back. I am 77 years old and sometimes I have trouble walking. A voice spoke, and I stopped to look down at a 10- or 12-year-old boy who asked, “Sir, can I help you?” Please give this young man’s parents a very appreciative high five. If the parents or the boy are reading this, please offer my gratitude.