LETTER TO THE EDITOR

UW doesn't need free speech survey -- Laurence Schiffman

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin System survey about free speech is a solution in search of a problem.

After reading the proposed questions, I am convinced that UW System is more concerned with student attitudes than with educated opinions. The faculty should be able to generate a clear policy of tolerance that includes the concepts embodied in the First Amendment. There should be consequences if it is not followed.

I have no confidence that a survey by a UW center that has received money from the Koch brothers, and a survey that is endorsed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is anything but a subterfuge to frame and further their unique definitions of what constitutes the free expression of all ideas or critical thinking.

Laurence Schiffman, Middleton

