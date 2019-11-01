I attended the Michigan vs. Wisconsin football game in mid-September in Madison as a Michigan fan.
In my decades of attending college football games, I have never been treated worse by an opposing student fan base, with rude and vulgar comments shouted in my direction as I walked to the game, and inside the stadium. Many of the contributors were visibly drunk by 9:15 a.m. I was actually concerned about my safety on my return if we were to have won the game.
I felt so strongly about the poor reception, I wrote an email to University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross four days later, and copied his executive director of public and community affairs. It was my hope that one or both of these men could have a positive impact to improve the situation for future guests. Sadly, it has been over a month, and I have not heard a word from either.
Patrick J. Kiernan, Colorado Springs, Colorado