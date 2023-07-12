I am very disappointed that Gov. Tony Evers did not veto the entire state budget because of the depth of damage done to the University of Wisconsin System.

UW-Madison produces $27 for every dollar invested, according to research. By cutting funding for UW, Republicans are not making a fiscal decision (or they are really bad at fiscal decisions). Rather, they are seeking to limit the number of thoughtful, educated, contributing members of society who come from our institutions of higher education.

Radical right lawmakers (which Wisconsin has in abundance) have shown their intention to shape the curriculum and undo the belief in the tenets of democracy — individual rights, academic freedom, free markets, separation of church and state, and equality before the law — all in the name of saving the country.

Tom Eggert, Madison