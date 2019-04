I read the article about the volleyball player who has been recruited to UW-Madison at age 13. Good for her.

How young is too young? Wisconsin Badgers volleyball lands eighth grader Saige Damrow Damrow, 13, a libero from Howards Grove, committed to play for UW earlier this month to culminate an exhaustive recruiting process that included many of the top programs in the country.

But it led me to wonder why UW isn't recruiting for academic excellence among middle school students as well.

March Schweitzer, Madison