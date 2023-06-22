Some observers think the Joint Finance Committee’s refusal to contribute state funding to a new engineering building on the UW-Madison campus is a Republican reaction to the university’s “woke-ism.” If this is so, it may be a less-than-optimal response.

UW is not a monolith politically. Few if any engineering students are in the groups that make the news for sitting in at the chancellor’s office or protesting on State Street or in front of the Capitol. Rigorous engineering curriculums don’t afford much time for such advocacy, and relatively few engineering students seem to have an inclination for progressive political action.

To counter the influence of the “woke folks” on campus, the Legislature could foster the growth of programs that attract more students and faculty with different views, such as the faculty and students in the College of Engineering. This kind of constructive conservatism could benefit us, not only by preparing students professionally but also by effectively modeling alternatives to ideological extremism on campus.

David W. Cole, Baraboo