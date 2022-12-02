UW coaching choice is disappointing -- Sharon Kennelly

Though I am not a fanatic follower of football, I am a fan of the UW-Madison. How unfortunate that the university not only fired a fine coach and then failed to hire the replacement everyone wanted, but it also made these disrespectful and disappointing choices during the season.

Many people were surprised that a well-respected coach whom the players liked was removed. Even well-known former rival coach Urban Meyer was surprised that Paul Chryst was cut given his overall record.

In addition, the athletic department chose to ignore the wishes of the team and the community by failing to hire player and fan favorite Jim Leonhard, an excellent coach devoted to Wisconsin.

University employees, especially those in highly visible leadership positions, should be wonderful role models. The decisions regarding football coach hiring and firing this year did not meet role-model requirements -- a disappointment indeed.

Sharon Kennelly, Madison