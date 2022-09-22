UW can't tolerate antisemitic speech -- Lynette Miller

I want to speak out against the antisemitic messages written on the UW-Madison campus as classes began.
To all my Jewish friends and acquaintances, I am deeply sorry. I am disappointed that UW-Madison administrators added that this was free speech. Bullying is not acceptable anytime whether it is in the public schools or the White House or a university campus. In any way condoning such behavior only leads to worse behavior.
I hope the UW-Madison administration will take every effort to investigate the targeting of Jewish students and work to discredit any kind of intolerance.
Lynette Miller, Madison