UW basketball team is inspiring -- Mick Maier

We Badgers fans are a little bit spoiled. We're used to seeing UW's football, soccer, track and softball teams overachieve season after season. We just naturally assume that the women's hockey and volleyball teams will compete for national championships each year. They're all populated by outstanding student-athletes deserving of our support.
But if you haven't been following this edition of Greg Gard's basketball team -- you're missing it!
This young and inexperienced team (there's only one senior) was picked to finish 10th in the Big 10 by the preseason prognosticators. But they've been remarkably successful to date. They're the first Big 10 team in nine years to win the Maui Tournament and are currently ranked 22nd in the country. Wednesday night they overcame a 22-point deficit to win by five.
But it's the way they're winning that's so impressive. Led by an unselfish, emerging super star, they play with a resolve and a character that is remarkable in a team so young. The desire and the effort they display on the court is why we encourage our young people to engage in competitive athletics.