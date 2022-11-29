UW athletics has wrong priorities -- William Niedermeier

As a Badgers football season ticketholder for more than 40 years, I am sorely disappointed in UW's disregard of the sentiments of the players and the fans in overlooking the efforts and support of coach Jim Leonhard. I have abandoned any interest in supporting the UW Athletic Department.

I gave up my 45-year season tickets to Wisconsin hockey. Why doesn't the athletic department give more attention and effort to the programs that really need help. Women's volleyball has outdrawn hockey for good reason. Maybe the men should play in the La Bahn Arena, which they still wouldn't fill, and volleyball would fill the Kohl Center.

The athletic department's priorities are inappropriate. I may have to give up my football season tickets as well.

William Niedermeier, Madison