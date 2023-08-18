I recently had the privilege to meet a number of players on the UW-Madison women’s soccer team for an autograph session. To a player, they were well-spoken, intelligent, gracious and optimistic about a new season.

Uncertainty about land plans leave Wisconsin soccer, track teams with subpar stadium Upgrades for the McClimon Track/Soccer Complex have been proposed for years. Here's why they haven't materialized and what could be in the future.

While this year’s team is off to a strong start, their future home is uncertain. A recent article indicates that the McClimon Complex may not be available for women’s and men’s soccer, as well as the track and field teams. The article also stated that, at least for soccer amenities, McClimon lags behind peer institutions.

UW women’s soccer has had success, including recent Big 10 titles and NCAA appearances. It also rightly touts its role in helping to nurture alum Rose Lavelle to become the stellar player she is. Madison is celebrated as a future home of a professional women’s soccer team, as well as a volleyball team.

I encourage UW to make the commitment to women’s and men’s soccer, as well as track and field, by finding a permanent home on campus with commensurate amenities to keep pace with Big 10 rival schools. The past and present for women’s soccer is bright, and I hope the UW will make the future clear, too.

Daniel Grant, Middleton