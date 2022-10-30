Use your precious right to vote Nov. 8 -- Stephen Piotrowski

In 1969 I was fighting in Vietnam where my country had ordered me to fight. I had little choice in the matter. I was an 18- to 19-year-old soldier who could not legally drink anything stronger than beer, and certainly could not vote.

Please remember me and all those others who served our country loyally without the right to vote. If you are 18 or older this November, you can help make the decision on who our next leaders will be. It is a precious right and needs to be used by everyone.