I was one of hundreds of southwest Wisconsin veterans privileged to fly to Washington, D.C., last Saturday to visit it's beautiful memorials -- tributes to those of us who served in wartime for our country.

On our return to Madison, we were showered with incredible gratitude for our service by hundreds of citizens, young and old, who gathered at the airport to "Welcome Home" the Honor Flight veterans. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

I wish to thank everyone involved including those who organized this spring's three flights, the veterans assistants, the family and community members, the "mail call" letter writers and everybody involved. It was this wonderful program's 48th such flight from Madison.

I believe the best way everyone can reward our efforts as veterans is to use the freedom we fought for and exercise your right as a citizen to vote. Inform yourselves on candidates and on the issues that will affect your lives and those of your children and grandchildren. Then vote.

Don Kosterman, Fitchburg