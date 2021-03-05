Use the wind to help cars go -- Thomas Gitter

General Motors has stated that by 2035 it will only produce electric cars. GM is now converting plants to produce them.
The company has considered using solar batteries to feed the lithium ion batteries. This is a poor option because the sun does not shine at night, and the cloudy days are not very effective to produce electricity.
Here is a new idea to solve these problems: Using wind to do the job is a great option. Put a wind generator on top of the car to supply electricity to the battery. Every time the car moves the battery will be charging. It may be possible that the car can run without any outside charging.
It would be nice to drive coast to coast without any outside charging.
Thomas Gitter, Madison