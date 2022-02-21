 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Use surplus funds to fix our bridges -- Robert Emmett

What should our state do with the $3.8 billion in over-taxation of Wisconsin taxpayers.

According to a 2019 report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, the state has identified necessary repairs on nearly 2,000 bridges in Wisconsin at an estimated cost of around $1.4 billion. We should spend our surplus to repair the Wisconsin bridges. We can’t wait for the federal government who only talks and never does.

Then return the balance of the money, in check form, to those who filed taxes in 2020 because those are the people who were overtaxed.

Robert Emmett, Edgerton

