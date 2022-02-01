Use state surplus for disaster relief -- Anne Sulton

Gov. Tony Evers proposes spending some of the state’s projected surplus on $150 checks to residents. Assuming this is not an election-year ploy, it still lacks vision.
Climate change is real, with more tornadoes anticipated. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about 1,200 tornadoes occur in the United States each year. The National Weather Service reports Wisconsin had 39 tornadoes in 2021.
Each tornado leaves in its wake residents physically injured and/or emotionally traumatized. Homes and small businesses are often destroyed, and infrastructure is weakened.
After many of these tornadoes, we hear urgent pleas from the governor to the federal government, begging for relief aid. The Federal Emergency Management Agency arrives, provides temporary relief to some but not all. Then the agency leaves before homes, businesses, schools, churches and infrastructure are rebuilt.
People are also reading…
Months later, we find the tornado shattered communities still desperately needing help. That's because sufficient resources never were available to address the challenge.
Exact timing of each tornado cannot be predicted with pinpoint accuracy. But we know Wisconsin communities are likely to experience devastating tornadoes this spring or early summer.
Any surplus funds should be earmarked to rebuild communities devastated by weather events such as tornadoes.
Anne Sulton, Milwaukee