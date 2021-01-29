Use sidewalk salt sparingly for lakes -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

Our Madison area lakes are a real treasure. Whether we fish, boat, canoe, kayak, swim or just enjoy looking at their beauty, they give us so much. What are we giving them?
At the moment, it seems we are giving them enormous amounts of sidewalk salt.
A good deal of this salt on the sidewalks ends up in the lakes. Strangely, even our university seems to be an offender. Madisonians, please go to wisaltwise.com and learn how little salt is needed for safety. Educate your family, friends and neighbors.
Business people, talk with your contractors who shovel your walks. Let’s preserve our beautiful lakes for ourselves and our descendants.
Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison