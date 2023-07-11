The July 5 letter to the editor “Electric cars can lower our emissions” suggested that electric vehicles "could reduce auto emissions by 85%.”

The remaining 15% of emissions attributed to vehicle operation may be due to fossil fuels used to produce the electricity used to power electric cars.

Many electric utilities allow customers to avoid the use of fossil fuels to produce the electricity consumed by those customers. For example, Madison Gas and Electric offers a “Green Power Tomorrow” program allowing customers to purchase clean electricity for an extra fee, or “green tariff.” Currently, MGE charges an additional 1 cent per kilowatt hour. This means an additional 75 cents per full charge cycle for a typical electric car.

Utilities, including MGE, also offer additional programs for customers who prefer green power. By participating in clean electricity programs, the owner of an electric car can drive on the road with zero emissions, when they charge their car at home.

If an electric car is charged away from home, the local utility that supplies electricity may be using fossil fuels to produce that electricity.

Global temperatures are reaching new extremes. We can let go of fossil fuels now.

Bruce Beck, Madison