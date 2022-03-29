Use every tool to win war on cancer -- Gina Dennik-Champion

As a registered nurse and executive director of the Wisconsin Nurses Association, I know firsthand the harm that diseases such as cancer do to our communities and the toll it takes on our nurses who dedicate their careers to healing.

Our association recently lost our president, Pamela Macari Sanberg, to kidney cancer less than six months after receiving her diagnosis. As a nurse and advocate, Pam was fiercely passionate about expanding patient access to nursing care and services to improve patient outcomes. Tragically, her own battle with cancer could not be won with the tools currently at our disposal.

Fortunately, there is hope for the future with exciting new early detection technologies called multicancer early detection. These technologies allow us to test for dozens of cancers with a high degree of accuracy. These tests will dramatically improve patient outcomes. Only 21% of cancer patients with a late-stage diagnosis live more than five years after their diagnosis, while 89% of patients whose cancer is detected in the early stages live more than five years.

Nurses view this technology as a crucial weapon in the war on cancer. Congress now has the opportunity to join the fight and guarantee that the most vulnerable populations can access these tests. The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, will allow Medicare to cover preventive tests as soon as they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Guaranteeing access to these tests is imperative for transforming the cancer screening paradigm and ultimately saving lives.

Gina Dennik-Champion, executive director, Wisconsin Nurses Association