What was the U.S. Supreme Court thinking when it rejected affirmative action in a desire to promote a color blind society.

Trying to treat everyone the same in a color blind society today ignores the racism that for centuries has been baked into U.S. society: Jim Crow laws, redlining, barring Black people from access to the GI Bill, unacknowledged white supremacy and much more. It is ludicrous to believe that responding to a situation created by centuries-long discrimination based on race can now be rectified by ignoring race.

Specific action is needed to address this discrimination. Affirmative action is not reverse discrimination. It does not favor people of color over white people. Rather, it merely levels the playing field by removing the barriers that put people of color behind white people. Denying affirmative action gives permission to ignore the factors that have relegated people of color to a disadvantaged position.

Denying affirmative action allows discrimination based on race to continue.

J. Denny Weaver, Madison