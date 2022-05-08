US Supreme Court spurs hopelessness -- Jill Swenson

I feel hopeless and helpless, not because of COVID, personal issues or inflation. I feel hopeless and helpless because I feel I’m losing my country as I’ve known it for 64 years.

I’ve always considered, perhaps naively, that politics is the art of compromise with the goal of improving the lives of American citizens. Today, politics in many cases seems to be the art of gaining and maintaining power at all cost, utilizing the loud voices of the extreme ends of the political spectrum to bolster that power.

Due to gerrymandering, voter suppression and the apathy thus created, getting out the vote doesn’t have the effect of making all voices heard equally. And now, the U.S Supreme Court, the last bastion of integrity in our government, has chosen to take away rather than enhance individual freedoms by likely reversing Roe v. Wade. The effects of such a decision could flow in ways yet to be determined into other recently gained freedoms.

So, yes, I feel hopeless. The last safeguard of our democracy has been broken in a way that will take decades to correct. I need my leaders to value integrity over power. I want my country back.

Jill Swenson, Oregon