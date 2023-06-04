Thanks to the Wisconsin State Journal for printing the May 28 column "Taxpayer money shouldn’t support settlements" by Cassandra Dixon. It was about a settler attacking her while she was acting in support of Palestinians in the West Bank.

Cassandra Dixon: Taxpayer money shouldn’t support Israeli settlements I was walking with another international activist March 7 near Tuba village in Masafer Yatta…

Years ago, my daughter and her husband spent 12 years in the West Bank and Gaza, working with a church agency in support of Palestinians. I visited them on multiple occasions and observed the daily discrimination under which Palestinians live. As I have followed the situation since then, their plight grows ever worse.

Because the United States gives millions of dollars to Israel daily, building settlements in Palestinian territory and the ongoing discrimination against them occurs with tacit U.S. support. As Dixon wrote, by attaching restrictions to this money, the United States could exert pressure on Israel to change its discrimination against Palestinians.

I commend our U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, for his support of Palestinians, and our U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, for her intervention on behalf of Dixon after she was attacked. They should be encouraged to support restrictions that protect Palestinians with the same huge sums of money that Congress provides to Israel each year.

J. Denny Weaver, Madison