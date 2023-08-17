U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, brought his bullying and intimidating personality with him when he was elected to Congress. He recently began screaming profanities at a group of pages who were lying on the U.S. Capitol Rotunda floor, resting and taking photos of its dome.

Teenagers appear to be his favorite target. Why not? They are young, often vulnerable and easily intimidated. At least he found that the case when he threatened a young person in a Prairie du Chien library in 2021.

What a guy. He felt it was disrespectful to the Capitol for a group of teens to take photos, but he did not find it disrespectful on his part to scream and yell obscenities in the same space.

He brags about being a veteran, but he represents them poorly. I have had the privilege of knowing several veterans in my lifetime, and not one would scream profanities at anyone.

He did manage to bring both parties together. In a rare moment of solidarity, both sides strongly condemned his behavior and his subsequent refusal to apologize to the pages.

I have some advice for Van Orden-- control your temper and learn some manners.

Van Orden is an unfortunate reflection of Wisconsin.

Tamara Porter, Holmen