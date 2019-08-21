While the United States buying Greenland from Denmark seems crazy at first coming from President Trump, he does have a point that it is important to U.S. strategic interests. This include NATO, the EU and NAFTA countries as well as the Organization of American States, which runs from the Arctic Ocean to Antarctica.
We take the Western Hemisphere and our relations with Canada for granted. Whether or not you agree with climate change, our foreign policy needs to take strategic interests such as Greenland and our neighbors more seriously than we do.
The Arctic and the Western Hemisphere need to be taken a lot more seriously -- not only because of our security needs, but because our economy is closely tied to these regions as well.
Kilton Holmes, Baraboo