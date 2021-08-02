US must stop its excessive borrowing -- Joe Tripalin

The article "Guaranteed income programs gain steam" in the State Journal on Sunday highlighted stimulus checks and child tax credits as a means to put money in people's pockets.
Now liberal politicians point to these measures as a way to fight poverty. It's a form of universal basic income.
The idea of handing out free money with no strings attached has gone from far-fetched to a legitimate strategy, according to the article.
Hold your horses! All this stimulus money, the child tax credits, the money for states and cities -- and the list goes on and on -- comes from borrowed money. The Treasury Department issues debt, and the Federal Reserve and other entities buy the debt. This cannot go on forever, and it will end when the dollar is so debased that no one around the world wants it.
Our country is in real trouble now, and printing up a bunch of money and throwing it out of helicopters to the people below does not work. It will further bankrupt our country. It won't be a pretty ending.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland