US must side with fairness in Mideast -- Steve Davis

Israel is overreacting to Hamas’ rockets from Gaza. Our government's response to the subsequent devastation that Israel is wreaking in Gaza is to simply say that "Israel has a right to defend itself." This is the weakest response I can imagine.
In advance of the current conflict, Israel initiated terrible actions against the Ramadan observers and against those in the Al Aqsa Mosque. Israel also has evicted legal residents in East Jerusalem.
Israel provoked this time of bloodshed and devastation.
The United States must be on the side of fairness, non-aggression and peace. Let's not just wash our hands of this conflict, avoiding the issue and speaking platitudes. Otherwise, we show the world we are a weak nation, instead of the world leader we are meant to be.
Rev. Steve Davis, Madison