The Associated Press article in the May 22 State Journal titled "The Strategy: ‘Exhaust Them’" reported: “The nine-month battle for Bakhmut has destroyed the 400-year-old city in eastern Ukraine and killed tens of thousands of people in a mutually devastating demonstration of Ukraine’s strategy of exhausting the Russian military.”

If that isn’t a reason to oppose efforts to prolong this war, we don’t know what is. The U.S. needs to exert its enormous influence to demand a ceasefire and begin negotiations. We need to stop the war-mongering that kills and destroys, divides people and creates lingering resentment that will fester -- if it doesn’t turn into nuclear annihilation first.

This unending war is another excuse to provide huge profits to weapons makers, when we can’t even feed and house our own population.

To those who argue this war is strategically critical -- remember Vietnam and remember Afghanistan. How many years do we need to fight this one before we decide it has only caused more harm than good?

Vicki Berenson and Shel Gross, Madison