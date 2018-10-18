I am seriously concerned that President Donald Trump is not taking action to cut our relations with Saudi Arabia after hearing allegations of the horrific and brutal killing and dismembering of a Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. This was reported to us by the Turkish authorities.
It was completely wrong that we did not sever relations with Saudi Arabia after the 9/11 tragedy in our country in 2001 when it was known that most of the perpetrators were Saudis. Not enough was done by the Saudis to help us get to the bottom of it or to help us go after Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of that attack. Our relationship with the Saudis has always been suspect -- based on wealth, oil and a failure to condemn human rights violations.
But President Trump’s failure to speak out against this heinous act involving Khashoggi sends a message of weakness on human rights and on protection of journalists.
Let's sever our relations with Saudi Arabia if its agents were involved in this crime.
Gerald Sternberg, Madison