US helped create Ukrainian crisis -- Mick Maier

Most Americans have a hard time comprehending Russian leader Vladimir Putin's motives for his aggressive actions in Ukraine.

Well, how would you feel if our Cuban, Mexican and Canadian neighbors were members of a military alliance led by Russia -- especially if their membership violated an informal, general agreement restricting membership in neighboring states going forward?

That's the equivalent of what happened in the 1990s following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. At a time when Russia was flirting with capitalism and working cooperatively with the United States to defuse the Soviet Union's nuclear warheads, a shortsighted U.S. Senate added some former Soviet Eastern European states to NATO even though the reason for the formation of NATO no longer existed.

This occurred despite the protestations of Russia and noted Kremlinologist George Kennan. Kennan, understanding the resentment it would cause, called it "a tragic mistake" and "the start of a new Cold War."

It is never wise to kick a former enemy when he is down. Authoritarian leaders such as Hitler and Putin have long memories.

Mick Maier, Middleton