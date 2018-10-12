The letter to the editor in Saturday's paper "Trump's wall is nothing to celebrate" stated we had nothing to do with dismantling the Berlin Wall. That is hurtful, mean and false.

The Wall went up in 1961. President John F. Kennedy went to Berlin in 1963, where he gave his famous "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech. I went in 1963 as a Army medic in the Berlin Brigade. President Ronald Reagan went in 1987 and famously said, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall."

The military presences of the United States, France, Great Britain and, yes, the Soviet Union had a huge role in pressuring the East Germans to remove this barrier to free movement. The government of East Germany never would have removed the wall without pressure from these world powers.

Ron Royston, Mount Vernon