I recently traveled to Spain to be with family.

Most of the cultural differences I felt were those I have enjoyed before: language, food and beautiful architecture. What was striking to me with this trip was the absence of something that is so overwhelming here in the states: our gun culture.

It was freeing to go to my grandchildren’s school and know they will never be shot in their classroom. No one walks around with a gun in their purse, pocket or car. How have we become a society that has such fear and distrust of the person with another skin color or heritage? Why are we learning to strike out with a weapon rather that using words of kindness and compassion?

We must find a way to accept our differences. There is a better way to live. We are letting the gun culture ruin our lives and kill our children.

Kathy Wehrle, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection