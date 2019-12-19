US deficit is no laughing matter -- Andy Anderson

The U.S. economy does not get the last laugh, as was suggested by a Dec. 12 letter to the editor. We don’t really have the “greatest” economy in the world because it is being sustained by excessive government borrowing.

In late 2008, a bipartisan Congress and both the outgoing president (George W. Bush) and incoming president (Barack Obama) agreed to borrow huge amounts of money to pull the U.S. banking system back from the brink of collapse, fueling the strongest recovery among Western countries. President Obama’s greatest economic error was his failure to track this spending and make the recipients accountable.

In the following years, Congress (mostly Republican) and the president controlled spending in such a way that the annual deficit grew smaller and smaller. When President Obama left office in the seventh year of the recovery the annual deficit was less than half as much as in the first two years.

Now the government is borrowing every year to pay for permanent tax breaks for the rich and for corporations. Printing money makes the economy look great, but the annual deficit has nearly doubled under President Donald Trump.