President Joe Biden recently announced that the United States will send cluster bombs to Ukraine -- cluster bombs that kill and maim.

Have our leaders gone completely mad? The war between Russia and Ukraine, if prolonged, will result in millions of casualties. Most will not be soldiers. Women, children, the old and the sick will all suffer. Our leaders know this. They obviously don’t care.

I think it’s because war is profitable for arms manufacturers. Lots of money is made on human suffering. This is a war that needs to be negotiated and stopped, before more innocent people are killed.

We all live on a dying planet that cannot heal when war continues to cause more damage. Peace is our only sane option. Stop the madness of war.

Timothy Melin, Verona