US can be leader on climate again -- Thomas R. Smith

President Joe Biden traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, to take part in the United Nations COP26 (Conference of the Parties) global climate summit. What a relief to know that the United States is once more taking an active part with other nations to tackle climate change. It’s heartening to see our president stand with other world leaders to responsibly address this problem that threatens the survival of all.
Our current weather disasters are a logical outcome of rejecting climate science. Less obvious than the numerous floods, fires and storms (which cost us billions of dollars) is the impact climate change is having on the people most at the mercy of those catastrophic events. Tragically, the countries that contribute least to climate change tend to be the ones most injured and impoverished by it -- conditions that also significantly contribute to the growing immigration crisis.
I applaud President Joe Biden for signaling at home and abroad that our lapse into irresponsibility is over. Meanwhile, each of us should find ways to encourage elected officials to join in collectively solving this problem so our children and the generations coming after them can inherit a livable planet.
Thomas R. Smith, River Falls