US budget isn't a household budget -- Ron Berger

One of the misconceptions that pervades the debate over federal government spending -- including President Joe Biden’s COVID relief plan -- is the notion that the U.S. budget should be managed like a household budget.
Unlike households, which are currency users, the federal government is a currency issuer. People in households cannot create their own currency. But the federal government can, as an exclusive right granted by the U.S. Constitution. It does this by minting coins, printing bills, and creating digital dollars that exist only as electronic entries in bank accounts.
With this fiat currency, as is the case in a monetary-sovereign nation such as the United States, the government cannot run out of money. It cannot go bankrupt because it can always create more money. This does not mean we won't see adverse consequences from creating more money. The primary one is that more money injected into the private sector can potentially increase inflation, which lowers the exchange value of the money in circulation.
But it is inflation, not balancing the budget, that is the primary reason for budgetary restraint -- and inflation also has other causes and can be managed by other means.
Ron Berger, Fitchburg