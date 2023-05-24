A recent letter to the editor was titled: "Being oppressive shouldn't be goal."
Agreed.
What also shouldn't be a goal is willful ignorance.
U.S. policy is to control who is allowed in the country and to require legal entry, as opposed to people illegally bypassing legal border crossings. The letter compares the U.S. to China and North Korea, which is hilarious. One need only cross the southern border to Mexico and then overstay one's authorized stay to find out what a Mexican prison is like from the inside.
Craig Schultz, Madison