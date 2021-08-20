US attorney general should be elected -- Dan Thomson

We are going through a constitutional crisis. In their wisdom, the Founders gave us a process to amend the Constitution. We should be electing the attorney general of the United States and it's worth amending the Constitution to do so.
Most state attorneys general are elected now. An elected attorney general would have the independence to deal with an overbearing president intent on autocracy.
We should put the Internal Revenue Service under the attorney general's control while we're at it. The attorney general could request a budget -- approved by Congress -- big enough to capture billions of unpaid dollars from rich tax evaders.
Dan Thomson, Madison