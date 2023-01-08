US aid has fueled war in Ukraine -- Andrew Khitsun

Regarding Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States and the buzz it generated -- when exactly did Ukraine become our “friend,” such that we will defend it "as long as it takes” to the tune of $100 billion?

Ukraine is not a part of NATO or any other alliance the United States is part of. It is one of the most corrupt countries in that part of the world -- maybe second only to Russia -- with a history of coups.

What would it take to impress on Americans that Russia will not let its ancestral land (the first Russian state was centered around Kyiv) to slip into the Western sphere of influence? It doesn't matter how many weapons we pump into that country. It doesn’t matter if we spend the entire American budget on that war that is not ours -- it’s not gonna happen, folks.

The takeover of Ukraine by Russia was supposed to be more or less bloodless, like a takeover of Crimea back in 2014. Everyone calls it “Putin war” over here. I have news for you -- by flooding the place with weapons, you all are party to the crime, responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people on both sides of the conflict.

Andrew Khitsun, Madison

