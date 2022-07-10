Urban liberals must fight back -- Tracey Powers

Liberals and progressives are obviously terrified by this most recent attack on liberal society by the GOP in the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling that overturned a constitutional right to an abortion.

The GOP is waging a culture war, and they are winning because the Democratic Party refuses to fight it. That leaves the majority urban political culture at risk of demise. The GOP hates women, people of color, LGBTQ individuals and democracy, among other groups and ideals. They will not stop until this country is burned to the ground.

The lack of Democratic response is disheartening, because it is the only political lever available to the liberal majority. The Democratic Party is turning to a voting drive as a sort of "What else can we do?" response. Obviously, voting is of critical importance, but it is not the most powerful tool available to the liberal majority.

Liberal urban areas are the economic engines of this country. It's well past time to turn off the tap to the GOP and its radical agenda. The only way to do this is to begin boycotting major corporate donors to the GOP. With minority political rule, this is the only thing they are afraid of. It will take real action, not just threats.

