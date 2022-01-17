Urban areas need different resources -- Edward J. Huck

I lobbied for the largest cities in Wisconsin for more than 25 years. The one thing that always amazed me is that rural legislators believe that all municipalities should be treated exactly the same, even though the five or six largest cities have a greater population than all the towns combined.
They also believe that all municipalities have the same needs, or blame the cities themselves for the larger population and density that brings those needs. Many do not recognize that the populations that come with being job centers require transportation diversity and greater infrastructure needs.
Now comes elections and the call for uniformity. There was a time when the Wisconsin Legislature allowed local governments more self-determination because of the differences between rural and urban communities. It seems local control is less important than centralized power.
Edward J. Huck, Oregon