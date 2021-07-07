Urban areas are bad place for biohazardous labs -- Maxwell J. Rosenbaum

As a former biosafety officer for UW-Madison, I am extremely interested in the debate about the origin of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
In 1978, I was hired under National Institute of Health guidelines for recombinant DNA research. According to the guidelines, research proposals for grants had to be approved by an institutional biosafety committee to receive funding. This involved investigation of the researcher's knowledge and ability to comply with the guidelines, and the project's biocontainment precautions. If the research used pathogenic microorganisms, then enhancing the organism's virulence or altering its host was prohibited.
Regarding the $600,000 NIH grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, such assurances had to be determined by the institute and NIH personnel. I doubt China would allow such interventions. Nevertheless, the grant was approved.
Science writer Nicholas Wade reported that the biocontainment capability of the Wuhan lab was the equivalent of a dentist's office -- hardly a level to deal with coronaviruses. The approval of the $600,000 grant deserves public scrutiny. Reports that personnel in the Wuhan lab required hospitalization due to the coronavirus need investigation. This might resolve the controversy over the pandemic's origin.
Let me propose another scenario: Bats hovering over an uncontained exhaust system at the Wuhan laboratory might have been infected with the coronavirus and then transmitted it to the wet market.
Locating a biohazardous laboratory in an urban setting is a very bad, dangerous idea.
Maxwell J. Rosenbaum, Madison