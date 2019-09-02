While I understand why some residents may welcome F-35s at Truax Field, I question whether it makes sense to intensify aircraft activity in and out of this base, which is now in the midst of a large and growing urban population.
Neighborhoods in the immediate vicinity would be rendered uninhabitable and the remainder of the metro area would be subject to varying degrees of noise-related stress, including health risks.
Yet it's unlikely that even the most strenuous mitigating measures would be sufficient to curb activity at Truax. Let's be honest: can we realistically expect the Air National Guard to limit the size of the squadron or perpetually restrict flight patterns? Conflicts are inevitable.
Can any anticipated benefits justify the costs, direct and indirect, of this proposal? It's hard to say.
Lisa Luedtke, Madison