I don't live near Edgewood High School. I do live directly beneath the flight path of Truax's F-16s, and they fly overhead twice daily. You can't converse until they've passed. It will be the same when the F-35s debut.
The noise is a minor inconvenience. And not once have I heard a single neighbor complain, though some must dislike the noise. Passenger jets going to and from Chicago also fly overhead. We knew this when we bought our home 27 years ago.
One son went to Edgewood High School. It's a major asset to our community that needs to offer continually improved amenities to remain competitive. The Kohl Center, Memorial Union improvements, the new Union South, major modifications to Camp Randall, and Breese Stevens Field were all completed without the hue and cry that Edgewood has generated.
Another son went to La Follette High School before Lussier Stadium was constructed there. Some La Follette neighbors surely complained when the stadium was proposed, but I don't recall it. It certainly didn't generate similar headlines.
Perhaps the true issue is that others in Madison are more realistic and less entitled than Near West Siders. You buy near a school? Live with the changes bound to occur.
Mark Condon, Madison